Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has coronavirus

By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 20:49
Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane gives instructions from the side line during Spanish Super Cup semi final soccer match between Real Madrid an...

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Spanish club said Friday.

The announcement came two days after Zidane coached the team in a 2-1 loss at third-tier Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey.

The club has not provided any other information on his health status.

Madrid plays at Alavés in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Updated : 2021-01-22 21:58 GMT+08:00

