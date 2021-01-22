Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, January 22, 2021

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;87;78;Partly sunny;88;78;SW;7;82%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Increasingly windy;71;59;Sunny and pleasant;78;59;NE;10;53%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;46;29;Mostly sunny;49;31;ENE;6;58%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Very windy;66;49;Windy in the p.m.;59;54;SW;16;65%;37%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of sun;45;35;A shower;41;34;NW;7;86%;67%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;36;29;Intermittent snow;33;28;WNW;7;77%;91%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and cold;36;20;Plenty of sunshine;44;26;E;6;28%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Hazy sun;-4;-10;Morning flurries;-1;-23;NNW;9;67%;68%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray thunderstorm;86;74;Showers around;89;75;NE;6;71%;80%;12

Athens, Greece;More clouds than sun;57;51;A shower in the p.m.;58;51;SSW;15;64%;85%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy this morning;67;61;Breezy in the p.m.;73;64;WSW;13;58%;27%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;58;37;Partly sunny;59;34;WNW;9;42%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in spots;92;70;Overcast;89;71;E;6;70%;41%;3

Bangalore, India;Some sun, pleasant;85;62;Mostly sunny;85;59;ESE;6;51%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sunshine;94;69;Mostly sunny;93;72;SSW;6;48%;2%;7

Barcelona, Spain;A little rain, windy;58;47;Windy;57;50;WSW;21;59%;23%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;41;19;Partly sunny;39;21;NNE;3;58%;7%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;More clouds than sun;56;44;Showers around;57;41;S;15;61%;62%;1

Berlin, Germany;Breezy this morning;50;35;Colder;36;29;WSW;6;92%;43%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of sun;68;45;A shower in places;67;46;SE;6;67%;73%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-shower in spots;84;65;Partly sunny;84;63;ESE;10;51%;29%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;52;45;Rain in the morning;49;35;NW;10;85%;88%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Variable cloudiness;44;34;Afternoon rain;40;31;WNW;6;80%;75%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, mild;47;34;More clouds than sun;53;41;S;3;70%;64%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A shower in the p.m.;52;43;Morning rain;52;38;SSE;8;75%;88%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Hazy sunshine;91;71;Sunny and very warm;94;74;E;9;55%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;84;66;A t-storm around;85;67;SE;5;44%;75%;6

Busan, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;54;46;A little p.m. rain;52;40;NE;14;85%;92%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;67;48;Plenty of sunshine;68;49;NNE;6;45%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and humid;86;66;Cooler;73;60;S;9;63%;64%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;84;68;Becoming cloudy;83;68;SE;4;59%;30%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;90;74;Partly sunny;87;72;ESE;4;70%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Breezy and colder;22;11;Sun, then clouds;29;26;SSE;6;51%;65%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;91;73;A shower or two;88;72;NE;6;77%;73%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower;41;31;More clouds than sun;38;29;NNW;3;94%;30%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;80;66;Partly sunny;77;66;NNE;8;50%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Areas of morning fog;59;47;A p.m. shower or two;62;57;SE;7;73%;80%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasingly windy;90;78;A t-storm around;90;77;NE;16;71%;43%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;65;51;Hazy sun;68;50;ESE;9;76%;5%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;46;29;Rather cloudy;48;24;ENE;6;47%;18%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;76;59;Sunny and nice;79;57;SW;4;54%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;A stray thunderstorm;88;75;SSE;5;76%;66%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;40;28;Periods of sun;38;29;SW;10;80%;30%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and very cold;24;3;Turning colder;27;7;NNE;6;58%;7%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy with a shower;63;53;Breezy in the p.m.;62;58;SW;15;73%;72%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;74;62;Partly sunny;79;63;SE;4;55%;5%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;More clouds than sun;82;58;An afternoon shower;78;60;WSW;7;68%;79%;4

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;79;61;Partly sunny, nice;79;62;E;7;68%;2%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;36;34;Bit of rain, snow;36;32;SSE;15;91%;85%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;86;74;Downpours;83;73;SE;3;78%;81%;2

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine and nice;74;62;Sunny and pleasant;74;62;E;5;61%;0%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, windy;81;72;Winds subsiding;81;72;ENE;16;66%;79%;3

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;88;62;Hazy sunshine;86;62;SE;5;55%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;An afternoon shower;67;48;Cooler, a.m. showers;57;38;NNW;7;80%;78%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;54;46;Increasing clouds;56;48;SSE;7;66%;67%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Cloudy;86;77;A t-storm around;85;76;NNE;7;75%;75%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;87;74;Sunny and pleasant;87;74;N;6;43%;6%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;87;59;Mostly sunny;89;60;NE;6;29%;4%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cooler with some sun;47;13;Plenty of sun;39;16;SW;6;18%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and breezy;81;53;Hazy sunshine;81;45;NNW;8;11%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;63;41;Hazy sun;67;40;SSW;4;65%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, nice;88;63;Partly sunny;91;67;NNW;11;28%;0%;4

Kiev, Ukraine;Decreasing clouds;41;34;Partly sunny;43;34;SSE;6;67%;30%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;87;76;Spotty showers;87;76;NNE;6;61%;70%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;90;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;75;SW;5;72%;69%;5

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;79;59;Sunny and nice;79;60;SSW;4;45%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;87;74;Cloudy, a downpour;85;75;NW;4;79%;75%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A morning shower;53;38;A shower in the a.m.;54;38;ESE;10;68%;67%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunshine, pleasant;89;74;High clouds;89;74;SW;5;76%;3%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;79;68;Partly sunny, nice;79;69;SSE;6;67%;66%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;58;50;A touch of rain;60;52;W;12;87%;85%;1

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;43;33;Partly sunny, chilly;39;28;W;6;80%;13%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A shower in the p.m.;63;49;Showers;58;45;SSW;5;64%;75%;1

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;88;77;Decreasing clouds;86;77;SSW;6;65%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;47;34;Spotty showers;44;41;W;12;80%;85%;1

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;88;80;A t-storm around;86;79;ENE;7;72%;71%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;74;A t-storm around;85;74;NNE;8;75%;78%;11

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;87;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;77;NNE;5;82%;60%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Inc. clouds;83;63;More sun than clouds;86;69;SSW;8;48%;2%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;78;50;Partly sunny;78;49;WSW;4;33%;1%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;78;62;Nice with sunshine;77;67;ENE;6;67%;11%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;35;34;Partly sunny;38;34;SSE;7;84%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;90;77;Breezy in the p.m.;90;76;ENE;14;63%;7%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;83;66;Sunlit and pleasant;86;67;NE;9;67%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;29;11;Breezy and colder;13;5;W;15;70%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;34;33;Mostly cloudy;38;34;SSW;6;76%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;86;73;Hazy sunshine;89;71;N;8;51%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;79;61;A stray t-shower;75;59;NE;12;75%;63%;9

New York, United States;Breezy;45;27;Windy and colder;32;22;WNW;24;32%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Becoming cloudy;56;41;Mostly sunny;58;40;ENE;6;61%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;4;-13;Snow;-3;-17;SW;9;82%;82%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler with rain;50;44;A little p.m. rain;51;45;NNE;10;83%;93%;1

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;37;31;Mostly cloudy;35;24;W;6;77%;56%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;24;4;Mostly sunny, colder;9;0;WNW;15;72%;34%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;86;79;A morning shower;86;79;E;7;74%;79%;11

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;87;74;NNW;8;71%;44%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;75;Heavy p.m. showers;85;74;ENE;8;80%;84%;5

Paris, France;Rain tapering off;43;31;A touch of rain;38;26;W;8;84%;77%;0

Perth, Australia;Very warm;97;68;Cooler;79;62;SSW;13;63%;41%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;90;74;Mostly cloudy;85;74;SSW;5;69%;44%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;87;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;N;12;75%;74%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;68;Sunny;91;68;SE;5;47%;11%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy, mild;50;35;Rain and snow shower;38;29;SSW;7;82%;59%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;51;29;Cloudy and mild;47;27;ENE;5;61%;6%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. rain;63;51;Heavy p.m. showers;66;50;SSW;8;70%;76%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;64;50;Partly sunny;63;48;SSW;4;82%;13%;3

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;83;77;Showers around;84;77;SE;10;69%;86%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy this morning;28;25;Areas of low clouds;30;26;NNE;17;67%;29%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;36;34;More clouds than sun;36;34;SSE;6;94%;44%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Increasing clouds;86;76;Increasing clouds;87;75;ENE;8;60%;4%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, but cool;60;41;Plenty of sunshine;61;44;E;6;15%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;A shower and t-storm;57;48;Spotty showers;53;46;SW;16;54%;86%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;35;34;Low clouds;37;32;S;7;85%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Spotty showers;55;44;Mostly sunny;55;43;WSW;8;74%;37%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray thunderstorm;79;62;Mostly sunny;79;61;ENE;11;65%;2%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and some clouds;83;71;Sunshine, a shower;83;72;SE;7;69%;56%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and less humid;84;66;Mostly sunny;84;66;NNE;5;64%;7%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;74;43;Sunshine and nice;77;44;ENE;5;17%;1%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny;94;57;Sunny;91;60;SW;7;44%;17%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with sunshine;88;71;Mostly sunny;88;72;NNE;9;74%;27%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers;53;46;Periods of rain;57;49;WNW;10;89%;90%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;46;33;Partly sunny, chilly;43;40;S;5;69%;68%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy and mild;45;38;Cloudy and mild;49;32;ENE;5;60%;19%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;54;45;Rain and drizzle;46;39;NNW;9;93%;61%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Brief p.m. showers;87;76;A stray t-shower;86;76;N;9;74%;56%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Variable cloudiness;46;35;Variable cloudiness;47;37;SW;8;78%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;81;74;A brief shower;81;74;ENE;5;72%;56%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of rain;43;38;Variable cloudiness;40;33;SE;8;79%;26%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;88;76;Mostly sunny;89;77;NNE;11;52%;1%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Afternoon rain;78;66;A morning shower;72;60;ENE;5;77%;54%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;40;33;Variable cloudiness;39;33;SSE;10;87%;69%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and very cold;24;21;Cloudy and cold;32;26;ESE;9;77%;78%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny;41;24;Plenty of sunshine;42;25;NNE;4;48%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and chilly;39;25;Mostly sunny;43;28;WSW;5;15%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;65;43;Plenty of sun;68;44;ESE;4;36%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;57;49;Rain;56;44;SE;8;74%;91%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;54;40;Cooler with rain;42;38;NNE;13;76%;91%;1

Toronto, Canada;Breezy with flurries;31;17;Breezy;25;19;NW;18;59%;30%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;66;55;Breezy in the a.m.;64;51;SW;12;48%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;68;51;Partly sunny;62;47;SSW;13;62%;30%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;16;-4;Hazy sun;30;4;ESE;4;59%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny;46;33;Increasing clouds;44;33;E;3;52%;65%;2

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;54;43;Morning rain, cooler;46;32;NW;12;74%;89%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Increasing clouds;86;65;Sunshine;81;66;ENE;4;52%;0%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;37;32;Clouds and sun;38;34;SSE;8;90%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sunshine;44;35;Mostly cloudy;44;32;WSW;12;91%;44%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;68;61;Windy;70;64;NNW;26;65%;30%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Becoming cloudy;93;68;Partly sunny;91;67;WSW;5;44%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny, but cold;24;10;Sunny, but chilly;27;10;NE;2;32%;0%;3

Updated : 2021-01-22 21:58 GMT+08:00

