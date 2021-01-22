Earnings scheduled for the week of 1/25/2021

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

TUESDAY

American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY

Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Facebook Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

McDonald's Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY

Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.