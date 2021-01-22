Taiwan to allow all cross-border same-sex marriages, but not with China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Judicial Yuan approved an amendment Friday (Jan. 22) paving the way for same-sex marriages between a Taiwanese and a foreign spouse, but not if the latter is a citizen of China.

In May 2019, Taiwan became the first country in Asia to legalize gay marriage, but the government left one major demand unfulfilled, only approving unions between citizens of countries where same-sex marriages were legal.

The Judicial Yuan’s amendment of the Civil Code Articles 46 and 63 will allow gay marriages in Taiwan between a Taiwanese national and a citizen of any other country, regardless of whether same-sex marriage has been legalized in his country or not, CNA reported.

While the changes also cover Hong Kong and Macau, the only exception to the rule is China, because a specific law governing relations between citizens of Taiwan and China has not been amended.

The new measures also still have to gain the approval of the Cabinet, which then will pass it on to the Legislative Yuan for review.