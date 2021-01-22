Former Taiwan Microsoft manager investigated for fraud scandal

Prosecutors are investigating a suspected fraud case directed against Microsoft Taiwan Prosecutors are investigating a suspected fraud case directed against Microsoft Taiwan (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A former manager at the Taiwanese branch of software giant Microsoft was being questioned Friday (Jan. 22) about an alleged fraud scam directed against the company.

Chang Ming-fang (張銘芳) colluded with managers at other companies in 2016 and 2017 to forge orders to obtain discounts and products at lower prices than they should, UDN reported.

The scheme helped him win a bonus of NT$3.8 million (US$135,800), while the four companies which colluded with him received discounts totaling NT$120 million, allowing them to undercut the competition when vying for government contracts, according to UDN.

Prosecutors were alleging Chang and his accomplices had gravely affected fair competition, while also engaging in embezzlement, forgery and breach of trust.

