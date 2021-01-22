Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores

By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 16:29
BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores

BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores,0147 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

Thursday
Four Season Golf and Sports Club
Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
First Round
Danielle Kang 31-33—64
Gaby Lopez 31-34—65
Jessica Korda 35-30—65
Nelly Korda 32-33—65
Brittany Lincicome 33-33—66
Stacy Lewis 32-34—66
Lexi Thompson 33-34—67
Brooke M. Henderson 32-35—67
Angela Stanford 32-35—67
Sophia Popov 31-37—68
In Gee Chun 34-34—68
Celine Boutier 33-36—69
Austin Ernst 35-34—69
Annie Park 34-35—69
Cheyenne Knight 33-36—69
Ally Ewing 33-37—70
Pernilla Lindberg 35-35—70
Mel Reid 35-35—70
Georgia Hall 34-36—70
Mi Jung Hur 35-36—71
Hee Young Park 32-39—71
Jasmine Suwannapura 35-37—72
Bronte Law 32-41—73
Madelene Sagstrom 33-40—73
Cydney Clanton 35-40—75

Updated : 2021-01-22 18:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979