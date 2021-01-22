BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Thursday
|Four Season Golf and Sports Club
|Lake Buena Vista, Florida
|Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
|First Round
|Danielle Kang
|31-33—64
|Gaby Lopez
|31-34—65
|Jessica Korda
|35-30—65
|Nelly Korda
|32-33—65
|Brittany Lincicome
|33-33—66
|Stacy Lewis
|32-34—66
|Lexi Thompson
|33-34—67
|Brooke M. Henderson
|32-35—67
|Angela Stanford
|32-35—67
|Sophia Popov
|31-37—68
|In Gee Chun
|34-34—68
|Celine Boutier
|33-36—69
|Austin Ernst
|35-34—69
|Annie Park
|34-35—69
|Cheyenne Knight
|33-36—69
|Ally Ewing
|33-37—70
|Pernilla Lindberg
|35-35—70
|Mel Reid
|35-35—70
|Georgia Hall
|34-36—70
|Mi Jung Hur
|35-36—71
|Hee Young Park
|32-39—71
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|35-37—72
|Bronte Law
|32-41—73
|Madelene Sagstrom
|33-40—73
|Cydney Clanton
|35-40—75