Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring

Woman faces criminal charges for possession of gold rings, NT$240,000 diamond ring

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/22 18:32
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman has been prosecuted for felony possession of a stolen diamond ring, which she discovered at a hot spring site in New Taipei City.

During a press interview on Friday (Jan. 22), New Tapei City police pointed out that the woman, surnamed Yu (游), had picked up three gold rings and a diamond ring worth nearly NT$240,000 (US$8,575) at a hot spring resort in New Taipei's Jinshan District last Friday (Jan. 15). Police said the rings had been accidentally left behind in the dressing room by another guest, surnamed Lin (林), who had visited with her husband.

After checking surveillance footage, the police were able to identify Yu, and they called her in for questioning on Sunday (Jan. 17). Yu confessed that she had taken possession of the valuables before selling two of the gold rings to a jeweler.

The police said Yu was extremely apologetic and that she immediately returned the remaining rings to Lin. She also paid Lin NT$30,000 (US$1,074) in compensation for the rings she sold.

Although an agreement was reached between the individuals involved in the case, police said Yo will still be charged with illegal possession of the property. They also reminded people not to keep items found in public, as such behavior could breach the country's criminal code, reported CNA.

