Japanese contemporary artist announces Taiwan visit

Yoshitomo Nara will come to Taiwan for his upcoming special exhibition in March

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/22 16:52
Japanese contemporary artist Yoshitomo Nara (left) and his work "Miss Moonlight." (Wikipedia,  GACC photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Japanese contemporary artist Yoshitomo Nara stated on Friday (Jan. 22) that he will come to Taiwan for the launch of his special exhibition.

Nara on Friday tweeted, "Yes, I am going to Taiwan!" which took many art aficionados by surprise. His upcoming exhibition, which will be hosted by the General Association of Chinese Culture (中華文化總會, GACC), will be launched in March. The association already released promotional cards of one of his artworks titled "Miss Moonlight" on Jan. 15.

Due to the pandemic, the artist had been amibvalent about his plans to come to Taiwan, according to GACC. However, Nara stated that he decided to follow through on visiting the East Asian nation in order to oversee his own exhibition, despite having to undergo three weeks of restricted movement.

"According to regulations of CECC of Taiwan, he needs to present English-language certificate of a negative COVID-19 test result and mandatory undergo a home quarantine period of 14 days," according to Nara's post, added that it is not allowed to go to public places in a week after the quarantine.

Additionally, Nara said that Japan's approach to epidemic prevention should have been conducted in a similar manner as Taiwan's.

The exhibition is slated to last from March 12 to June 27 and may go on tour around Taiwan, but such plans have not yet been announced. Please visit the GACC's Facebook page for more details.

Yoshitomo Nara
contemporary art
Japanese artist
art in Taiwan
art exhibition

Updated : 2021-01-22 18:51 GMT+08:00

