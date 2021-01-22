Alexa
New Taipei City mobile library distributes Southeast Asian books

Books, newspapers from 6 countries will be available

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/22 16:31
A mobile library will provide Southeast Asian books in New Taipei City  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City’s mobile library will soon distribute books and newspapers from Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Myanmar, reports said Friday (Jan. 22).

New migrants only have to show their passport or Alien Resident Certificate to check out books from the mobile library. The book-laden truck will stop at designated places including the Shulin Railway Station, Cailiao MRT Station, the 823 Memorial Park in Zhonghe, the Yangguang Park in Xindian, and other locations where migrants and foreign workers often gather, CNA reported.

The program, which took one month to plan, will also feature a different theme every few months. New Taipei City said the service was targeting foreign residents and workers who loved reading but were unable to find sufficient materials in their native language in Taiwan.

Updated : 2021-01-22 17:23 GMT+08:00

