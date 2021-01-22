Alexa
Taiwan fisherman catches undetonated explosive in nets

Army bomb disposal unit ruled out an immediate risk of explosion

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/22 15:45
Unexploded bomb found in fisherman's nets (Coast Guard Administration photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — When a fisherman in Kaohsiung looked at his catch of the day, he found an undetonated explosive, reports said Friday (Jan. 22).

The find had likely occurred just five nautical miles offshore from Zuoying, one of Taiwan’s top naval bases, according to the Liberty Times.

The fisherman only realized what he had found when he was unloading his cargo of fish at a port in Kaohsiung Thursday (Jan. 21) morning. He immediately called the Coast Guard Administration, which sent a team over to inspect the unusual catch.

The experts concluded the barrel-like object was an MK6 depth charge, and closed off the fish market, limiting access for visitors and vehicles. They also called in a bomb disposal unit from the Army.

As the explosive was deemed not to pose any immediate risk, the unit brought it to back the local Army base for further examination, and the fish market reopened for business, the Liberty Times reported.

bomb
deep water charge
Kaohsiung
Zuoying
bomb disposal unit
depth charge

Updated : 2021-01-22 17:22 GMT+08:00

