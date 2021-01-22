Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mitchell helps Jazz beat Pelicans for 7th straight win

By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 14:18
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks the shot of New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursda...
Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) celebrates after scoring a 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of an NBA basketball...
New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy talks to referee Tony Brown (6) just before being ejected during the second half of the team's NBA basketbal...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) passes the ball after fighting for a loose ball with Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale, left, during th...

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks the shot of New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursda...

Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) celebrates after scoring a 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of an NBA basketball...

New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy talks to referee Tony Brown (6) just before being ejected during the second half of the team's NBA basketbal...

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) passes the ball after fighting for a loose ball with Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale, left, during th...

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 36 points, and the Utah Jazz rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 129-118 on Thursday night for their seventh straight win.

Mitchell went 6 for 7 from 3-point range in another efficient performance. Utah shot 50% (44 for 88) from the field it made 50.6% of its shots during a 118-102 victory over New Orleans on Tuesday night.

Mike Conley scored 20 points and Jordan Clarkson had 19 for Utah, which has the longest active win streak in the NBA.

Zion Williamson scored 27 points and Brandon Ingram had 23 but the Pelicans couldn’t sustain the momentum of an almost perfect first quarter and a half.

Still, New Orleans led for a bit early in the second half. Eric Bledsoe made a jumper to make it 78-75 Pelicans right before the Jazz took over.

Joe Ingles made a fast-break layup on a feed from Mitchell, capping a 21-2 run that lifted Utah to a 96-80 lead with 4:27 to play in the third quarter.

Updated : 2021-01-22 15:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979