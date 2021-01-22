Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Jan. 22) announced two new domestic cases and six imported cases of the Wuhan coronavirus.

On Wednesday, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced two new domestic coronavirus cases and six imported infections, bringing the country's total to 881. The latest domestic cases include a patient under the care of a nurse who worked with the index patient of the cluster, who was a physician at Taoyuan General Hospital.

The nurse, Case No. 852, is a woman in her 20s who spent one hour in contact with the doctor, Case No. 838, on Jan. 10. This one-hour long meeting is believed to be the case of infection.

Chen said that Case No. 881 is an elderly man in his 90s who received treatment for other ailments at the hospital. A test for the coronavirus administered on the patient on Jan. 11, the day that Case No. 838 was diagnosed, came back negative.

Case No. 852 provided care for the elderly patient from Jan. 11-14. The patient was then discharged from the hospital on Jan. 15.

However, because Case No. 852 tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 16, the bedridden patient was listed as a contact and placed in home isolation.

On Jan. 21, the health department provided the patient medical treatment for other illnesses. During an examination, doctors found that the man had a fever and had pulmonary infiltrate. He was tested for the virus, admitted to a hospital isolation ward, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Jan. 22.

Chen pointed out that there are three other family members living with Case 881, two of whom are his main caregivers. They were previously listed as contacts of Case No. 852 and were tested for the disease on Jan. 17.

The results came back negative and they are currently asymptomatic as they undergo home isolation. A third person does not have symptoms and is responsible for cooking and providing meals when the patient is at home.

On Jan. 21, contacts of Case 881 were identified and tested for the virus and on Jan. 22, Case No. 882 tested positive for COVID-19. She is the daughter of Case No. 881 and is in her 60s.

According to the CECC, Case No. 881 has a Ct level of 15 and is in stable condition. Meanwhile, Case No. 882 does not currently have any symptoms and has a Ct level of 35.6.

The health department has commenced an investigation into Case No. 882's movements and contacts. The latest cases bring the total number of patients in the Taoyuan General Hospital cluster of coronavirus infections to 12.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 142,424 COVID-19 tests, with 139,699 coming back negative. Out of the 881 officially confirmed cases, 774 were imported, 68 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from the cargo pilot cluster, one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 777 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 97 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.