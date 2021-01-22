Alexa
Cool scores 17 to lead Idaho St. past Portland St. 64-57

By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 13:45
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tarik Cool registered 17 points as Idaho State beat Portland State 64-57 on Thursday night.

Austin Smellie had 13 points and six rebounds for Idaho State (8-6, 5-2 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Emmit Taylor III added 12 points. Robert Ford III had eight rebounds.

Amari McCray had 14 points for the Vikings (2-8, 1-4), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Khalid Thomas added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-22 15:52 GMT+08:00

