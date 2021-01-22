Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

West Indies win toss, will bat 1st in 2nd ODI vs Bangladesh

By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 13:27
West Indies win toss, will bat 1st in 2nd ODI vs Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — West Indies skipper Jason Mohammed won the toss and decided to bat first against Bangladesh in the second one-day international of the three-match series on Friday.

West Indies made one change with batsman Kjorn Ottley making his debut, replacing fast bowler Chemar Holder.

Bangladesh remained unchanged after its six-wicket victory in the first game, extending its winning streak over West Indies to six matches.

The teams play the final ODI on Monday, followed by two test matches in February.

___

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Joshua da Silva, Andre McCarthy, Jason Mohammed (captain), Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Kjorn Ottley

____

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-22 15:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979