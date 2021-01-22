Bloomberg recognizes Taiwan's US envoy as person to look out for in 2021

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) has been named one of the eight most important people to watch in 2021 by Bloomberg.

The media company released its shortlist on Friday (Jan. 22, Taipei time) with names it said the public would be seeing more of in 2021. In addition to Hsiao, the list also includes George Forsyth, a football player-turned politician in Peru, and 49-year-old Alexander Novak, who recently became the Russian deputy prime minister, among others.

On Hsiao, journalist Chris Horton wrote that she will “play a key role” in Taiwan’s attempt to keep the relationship with the U.S. warm during the Biden administration. Hsiao assumed her position in July, and she spoke with then-Secretary of State nominee Anthony Blinken in November on the phone to send her congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Spoke to Biden policy advisor @ABlinken to convey Taiwan’s congratulations to the President-elect. Appreciated bipartisan support for US relations with #Taiwan and hope to continue close cooperation with the US in coming years. pic.twitter.com/ayCUUtJOns — Bi-khim Hsiao 蕭美琴 (@bikhim) November 15, 2020

Another key figure on the list is Katherine Tai, the nominee for U.S. trade representative. Tai has been the chief trade counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee, and if her new position is confirmed, she will face protracted trade disputes between the U.S. and China, as well as the pending reform of the World Trade Organization.