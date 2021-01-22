Alexa
AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 13:02
Honduran migrants clash with Guatemalan soldiers in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Guatemalan authorities estimated that as many as 9,0...
A woman pulls her empty oxygen tank to the line of people waiting outside a shop that refills them in the Villa El Salvador shantytown of Lima, Peru, ...
Residents watch a forest first move closer in Quilpue, Chile, late afternoon Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Thousands of people have been asked to evacuate af...
A demonstrator wears a mask with text written in Portuguese that reads "Bolsonaro Out," during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro pan...
Empty vials that contained the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a pile at the Posta Central Hospital in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 20...
A woman and a girl walk away as Honduran migrants confront Guatemalan soldiers and police blocking them from advancing toward the US, on the highway i...
The Spanish message "Mobile barricade" covers the front of a homemade tank known as a "monster" during patrols by a female-led, self-defense group alo...
Elide Merlini, 76, waits for her COVID-19 vaccine produced by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd., during the start of the vaccination for elderly people who...
A healthcare worker looks at the x-ray of a patient's lung as he updates the patient's relative in the receiving area for people who suspect they are ...
People run past a burning barricade during a demonstration demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, Jan...
Boca Juniors' Yamila Rodriguez, front, celebrates with teammates after scoring against River Plate during the Argentine female soccer league final cha...

JANAURY 15-22, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

