AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

The Spanish message "Mobile barricade" covers the front of a homemade tank known as a "monster" during patrols by a female-led, self-defense group alo... The Spanish message "Mobile barricade" covers the front of a homemade tank known as a "monster" during patrols by a female-led, self-defense group along the edge of El Terrero, where it shares a border with the town of Aguililla, in Michoacan state, Mexico, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The rural area is traversed by dirt roads, through which they fear Jalisco gunmen could penetrate at a time when the homicide rate in Michoacán has spiked to levels not seen since 2013. (AP Photo/Armando Solis)