Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Carlson carries Weber St. over S. Utah 91-67

By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 13:02
Carlson carries Weber St. over S. Utah 91-67

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Cody Carlson had 25 points plus 11 rebounds as Weber State easily defeated Southern Utah 91-67 on Thursday night. Isiah Brown added 22 points for the Wildcats.

Carlson made 10 of 13 shots. Brown also had seven assists.

Dontay Bassett had 12 points and four blocks for Weber State (7-3, 2-1 Big Sky Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Michal Kozak added 11 points.

Southern Utah totaled 27 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Maizen Fausett had 15 points for the Thunderbirds (10-3, 5-2). Dre Marin added 12 points.

Tevian Jones, the Thunderbirds’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 19 points per game, was held to nine points on 3-of-10 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-22 14:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979