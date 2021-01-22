Alexa
Truck with quarry explosives blasts in India, 6 feared dead

By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 12:53
NEW DELHI (AP) — A truck carrying explosives detonated at a stone-crushing unit in southern India, leaving several dead, police said Friday.

Two bodies have been recovered so far and the cause of the explosion on Thursday night is being investigated, said district administrator Shiv Kumar.

The Press Trust of India news agency put the death toll at six near Shivamogga, 300 kilometers (250 miles) southeast of Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka state.

The blast shattered windowpanes of several homes, sending people fleeing in panic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said he was pained by the loss of life in Shivamogga.

The state government is providing all possible assistance to those affected, he said.

Updated : 2021-01-22 14:20 GMT+08:00

