Taiwan’s GoShare expands service to Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter sharing platform GoShare Taiwan Ltd. expanded its services to Kaohsiung on Thursday (Jan. 21).

GoShare will initially have 700 electric scooters available for use in the southern port city, according to a GoShare press release. The Kaohsiung fleet will be comprised of three models: Gogoro Viva, Gogoro 2, and Gogoro 3.

The scooters will be available 24 hours a day in parking areas close to MRT stations, in addition to other major transportation hubs such as bus and light rail stations. The company hopes the expanded service will help make it easier for people to get around the city's transportation hubs, schools, and popular tourist attractions.

To rent a scooter, users must first download the GoShare app and create an account by uploading their driver’s license and payment information. Once registration is complete, users can locate and reserve GoShare scooters through the app.

GoShare, which is a subsidiary of electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc., is now available in Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Yunlin, Tainan, and Kaohsiung. In 2020, the number of GoShare users passed the one million mark for the first time, according to the company.