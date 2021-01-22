Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 12:42
Haarms scores 23 to lead BYU past Portland 95-67

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Matt Haarms had a season-high 23 points as BYU easily defeated Portland 95-67 on Thursday night.

Richard Harward had 12 points for BYU (12-3, 3-1 West Coast Conference). Brandon Averette added 12 points. Alex Barcello had 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

BYU posted a season-high 28 assists.

BYU scored 58 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Latrell Jones scored a season-high 21 points for the Pilots (6-8, 0-5), whose losing streak reached six games. Ahmed Ali added 12 points. Eddie Davis had six assists.

Updated : 2021-01-22 14:19 GMT+08:00

