Taylor, Austin Peay hold off surging Tennessee Tech 72-69

By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 12:36
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Terry Taylor scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Austin Peay fended off Tennessee Tech 72-69 on Thursday night.

Mike Peake had 14 points and seven rebounds for Austin Peay (8-4, 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Jordyn Adams added 12 points. Carlos Paez had 10 points and six assists.

Adams banked in a 3-pointer to beat the shot clock with 2:41 remaining to give the Governors a five-point lead, 72-67, and Tennessee Tech hit just two of four free throws the rest of the way. Tennessee Tech's Jr. Clay's 3-pointer at the buzzer was short.

Clay scored a career-high 29 points for the Golden Eagles (2-14, 2-7). Damaria Franklin added 22 points and six rebounds.

Austin Peay hit 11 of its first 14 shots and built a 22-point lead before Tennessee Tech erased it in the second half.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-22 14:19 GMT+08:00

