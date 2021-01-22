Alexa
AP source: Cavaliers trading Porter to Rockets for pick

By TOM WITHERS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/22 12:21
FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr. drives against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland, in this W...

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a trade to send troubled forward Kevin Porter Jr. to the Houston Rockets for a future draft pick, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Thursday night.

The Cavs are sending Porter, a first-round pick two years ago who hasn't played this season, to the Rockets for a protected second-round pick. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade has to be approved by the NBA.

Porter's days with the Cavs came to an end late last week when he had an outburst in the team's locker room after learning his space had been given to newly acquired forward Taurean Prince. Porter had only just returned to the team after being away to attend to personal problems.

He was the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 draft, and while the Cavs were enamored with his talent, the 20-year-old had been mostly a distraction for Cleveland.

Porter was arrested in November following a single-car crash, but gun and marijuana charges were later dropped.

Updated : 2021-01-22 14:19 GMT+08:00

