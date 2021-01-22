Alexa
Ngumezi lifts Jacksonville St. past Murray St. 85-82

By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 12:18
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Amanze Ngumezi had 17 points as Jacksonville State edged past Murray State 85-82 on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks led by 10 with 2 1/2 minutes to go but Chico Carter Jr. rallied the Racers. He had them within two following his 3-pointer off a turnover with a minute to go. After a pair of Ngumezi free throws at 24 seconds, courtesy of his offensive rebound, Carter made a layup to cut the deficit to 83-81 with 16 seconds to go.

The Racers then came up with a turnover but Devin Gilmore made just 1 of 2 from the foul line at the 11 second mark. A quick foul allowed Darian Adams to make a pair from the line but Murray State couldn't get a tying shot to drop.

Brandon Huffman added 16 points for the Gamecocks (9-5, 5-3 Ohio Valley Conference) while Jalen Finch chipped in 15. Finch also had 10 rebounds and six assists. Demaree King had 13 points for Jacksonville State

Carter scored a career-high 21 points for the Racers (5-7, 2-5). KJ Williams added 19 points and 11 rebounds. Tevin Brown had 14 points, six assists and five steals.

