By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 11:49
Diong lifts UNLV over Benedictine Mesa 99-45

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cheikh Mbacke Diong had 22 points plus 11 rebounds as UNLV routed Benedictine Mesa 99-45 on Thursday. David Jenkins Jr. added 20 points for the Runnin’ Rebels.

Nicquel Blake had 15 points and seven assists for UNLV (5-6), which won its fourth consecutive game. Devin Tillis added 11 points and eight rebounds.

The 99 points were a season best for UNLV.

Maurice Walton had 16 points for the Redhawks, whose season-opening losing streak reached five games.

Updated : 2021-01-22 12:48 GMT+08:00

