Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Trimble Jr. leads Akron over Cent. Michigan 81-67

By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 10:51
Trimble Jr. leads Akron over Cent. Michigan 81-67

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Bryan Trimble Jr. had seven 3-pointers and 25 points, both career bests, and Akron beat Central Michigan 81-67 on Thursday night.

Loren Cristian Jackson had 13 points and 10 assists for Akron (7-3, 5-2 Mid-American Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory and third in six days. Maishe Dailey added 11 points. Enrique Freeman had 10 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Central Michigan scored 29 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Meikkel Murray scored a season-high 23 points for the Chippewas (6-9, 2-6). Travon Broadway Jr. added 17 points and six rebounds. Devontae Lane had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-22 12:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979