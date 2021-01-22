Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mount St. Mary's tops Central Connecticut 67-57

By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 10:59
Mount St. Mary's tops Central Connecticut 67-57

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Damian Chong Qui had a season-high 20 points as Mount St. Mary’s defeated Central Connecticut 67-57 on Thursday night.

Chong Qui hit 11 of 12 foul shots.

Josh Reaves had 13 points for Mount St. Mary’s (5-5, 4-2 Northeast Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Malik Jefferson added 12 points and nine rebounds. Mezie Offurum had 10 points and six steals.

Central Connecticut totaled 24 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Myles Baker had 12 points for the Blue Devils (2-9, 2-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Ian Krishnan added 12 points. Jamir Reed had seven rebounds.

Greg Outlaw, who led the Blue Devils in scoring entering the matchup with 12 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5). Tre Mitchell scored only two points despite heading into the matchup as the Blue Devils’ second leading scorer at 11.0 points per game. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-22 12:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979