Taiwanese diplomat tests positive for COVID in Malaysia

A worker adds finishing touches to mural tribute to frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic outside a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 21, ... A worker adds finishing touches to mural tribute to frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic outside a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese diplomat posted in Malaysia has been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Friday (Jan. 22).

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia reported one of its staff members as its first COVID-19 case on Thursday (Jan. 21) night. The patient, who has not exhibited any symptoms, is being quarantined at home, wrote CNA.

Disinfection will be conducted at the office and surrounding public areas on Friday, before the facility resumes services, which are available every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Two close contacts of the confirmed case have tested negative, according to MOFA.

As of last month, Taiwan has recorded 21 COVID cases from its diplomatic missions around the world, said MOFA Deputy Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) at a legislative interpellation on Dec. 28. Cases were reported in the United States and in eight European countries, wrote UDN.

Malaysia has imposed a nationwide state of emergency effective until Aug. 1 to contain the pandemic. The Southeast Asian nation has reported a total of 172,529 cases and 642 deaths as of Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.