Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwanese diplomat tests positive for COVID in Malaysia

Southeast Asian nation in state of emergency as virus rages on

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/22 11:55
A worker adds finishing touches to mural tribute to frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic outside a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 21, ...

A worker adds finishing touches to mural tribute to frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic outside a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 21, ... (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese diplomat posted in Malaysia has been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Friday (Jan. 22).

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia reported one of its staff members as its first COVID-19 case on Thursday (Jan. 21) night. The patient, who has not exhibited any symptoms, is being quarantined at home, wrote CNA.

Disinfection will be conducted at the office and surrounding public areas on Friday, before the facility resumes services, which are available every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Two close contacts of the confirmed case have tested negative, according to MOFA.

As of last month, Taiwan has recorded 21 COVID cases from its diplomatic missions around the world, said MOFA Deputy Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) at a legislative interpellation on Dec. 28. Cases were reported in the United States and in eight European countries, wrote UDN.

Malaysia has imposed a nationwide state of emergency effective until Aug. 1 to contain the pandemic. The Southeast Asian nation has reported a total of 172,529 cases and 642 deaths as of Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

coronavirus
COVID
COVID-19
novel virus
pandemic
MOFA
Malaysia

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Formosa Plastics quarantines 10 after visit by Covid-positive Dane
Taiwan's Formosa Plastics quarantines 10 after visit by Covid-positive Dane
2021/01/21 19:31
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
2021/01/21 17:54
Biden rolls back Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims
Biden rolls back Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims
2021/01/21 16:15
Red White Superstar concert to go fan-less in Taipei over COVID concerns
Red White Superstar concert to go fan-less in Taipei over COVID concerns
2021/01/21 15:11
Taiwan reports 2 imported Covid cases from Philippines
Taiwan reports 2 imported Covid cases from Philippines
2021/01/21 14:56

Updated : 2021-01-22 14:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979