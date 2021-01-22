Taiwanese journalist named acting CEO of US Agency for Global Media

Kelu Chao is the former program director for Voice of America. (Voice of America website photo) Kelu Chao is the former program director for Voice of America. (Voice of America website photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday (Jan. 20) named Kelu Chao (趙克露), a Taiwanese veteran journalist at Voice of America, as acting CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM).

Following the departure of former USAGM head Michael Pack on the first day of Biden's presidency, Chao has been nominated to serve as the agency's interim CEO until a permanent successor is confirmed by the Senate. Pack, who had only taken the position last June, resigned after being notified by the Biden administration that he would be removed.

Prior to her appointment, Chao had worked at Voice of America for over 20 years and was the broadcaster's first director of language programming, from 2001 to 2007. In her new temporary role, she will oversee the USAGM's networks, which include VOA, Radio Free Asia, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the Office of Cuba Broadcasting, Middle East Broadcasting Networks, and the Open Technology Fund.

The Taiwanese native earned her Bachelor's degree in journalism from National Chengchi University and her Master's in speech communication and instructional media from Kent State University. She is the daughter of Chao Jun-ting (趙俊廷), former deputy director of Taiwan's Central Daily News.