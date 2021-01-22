Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Taiwanese journalist named acting CEO of US Agency for Global Media

Biden taps former VOA program director Kelu Chao to oversee USAGM's networks until permanent appointment

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/22 12:27
Kelu Chao is the former program director for Voice of America. (Voice of America website photo)

Kelu Chao is the former program director for Voice of America. (Voice of America website photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday (Jan. 20) named Kelu Chao (趙克露), a Taiwanese veteran journalist at Voice of America, as acting CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM).

Following the departure of former USAGM head Michael Pack on the first day of Biden's presidency, Chao has been nominated to serve as the agency's interim CEO until a permanent successor is confirmed by the Senate. Pack, who had only taken the position last June, resigned after being notified by the Biden administration that he would be removed.

Prior to her appointment, Chao had worked at Voice of America for over 20 years and was the broadcaster's first director of language programming, from 2001 to 2007. In her new temporary role, she will oversee the USAGM's networks, which include VOA, Radio Free Asia, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the Office of Cuba Broadcasting, Middle East Broadcasting Networks, and the Open Technology Fund.

The Taiwanese native earned her Bachelor's degree in journalism from National Chengchi University and her Master's in speech communication and instructional media from Kent State University. She is the daughter of Chao Jun-ting (趙俊廷), former deputy director of Taiwan's Central Daily News.

Kelu Chao
Voice of America
VOA
Joe Biden
US Agency for Global Media
USAGM
Radio Free Asia
Taiwanese
Taiwan
Biden administration

RELATED ARTICLES

World hopes for renewed cooperation under new US president
World hopes for renewed cooperation under new US president
2021/01/21 23:30
Biden administration calls China sanctions on Trump officials 'unproductive and cynical'
Biden administration calls China sanctions on Trump officials 'unproductive and cynical'
2021/01/21 19:30
2 EU resolutions call for members to 're-examine engagement policies with Taiwan'
2 EU resolutions call for members to 're-examine engagement policies with Taiwan'
2021/01/21 18:33
AmCham calls for US-Taiwan bilateral trade agreement
AmCham calls for US-Taiwan bilateral trade agreement
2021/01/21 16:36
Biden rolls back Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims
Biden rolls back Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims
2021/01/21 16:15

Updated : 2021-01-22 12:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979