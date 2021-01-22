Taiwan’s TSMC tapped by Intel for graphics chips, possibly more

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Intel’s incoming CEO Pat Gelsinger said on Thursday (Jan. 21) that it would outsource more chip production, while also continuing to focus on manufacturing a bulk of its new chips in-house.

The remarks were made in an earnings call covering the quarter that ended last December, which is the last full quarter under CEO Bob Swan before Gelsinger takes over the helm on Feb. 15. Intel has been struggling with delays in its most advanced 7 nm process, which has allowed chip-making rivals like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (TSMC) and Samsung to surpass the U.S. semiconductor giant.

“I am pleased with the progress made on the health and recovery of the 7-nanometer program,” Gelsinger said. “I am confident that the majority of our 2023 products will be manufactured internally. At the same time, given the breadth of our portfolio, it’s likely that we will expand our use of external foundries for certain technologies and products.”

On Thursday’s call, Swan said the decision to outsource production of Intel’s latest central processing unit would be left until after Gelsinger formally takes over. Intel is considering outsourcing some of its most advanced chip to TSMC, and possibly Samsung.

Intel has already chosen to outsource the production of new graphics-processing chips to TSMC, and the two companies have been in negotiations to further strengthen their relationship, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Swan visited TSMC in December last year to discuss potential options, one source told the WSJ.

Intel’s latest chips use 14 nm and 10 nm processes while TSMC and Samsung are now using a 5 nm process. The smaller the process, the higher number of transistors that can be squeezed onto one chip, which increases computing power and efficiency.