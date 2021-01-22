Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC tapped by Intel for graphics chips, possibly more

Incoming CEO says Intel still aims to produce most chips in house

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/01/22 11:29
TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Intel’s incoming CEO Pat Gelsinger said on Thursday (Jan. 21) that it would outsource more chip production, while also continuing to focus on manufacturing a bulk of its new chips in-house.

The remarks were made in an earnings call covering the quarter that ended last December, which is the last full quarter under CEO Bob Swan before Gelsinger takes over the helm on Feb. 15. Intel has been struggling with delays in its most advanced 7 nm process, which has allowed chip-making rivals like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (TSMC) and Samsung to surpass the U.S. semiconductor giant.

“I am pleased with the progress made on the health and recovery of the 7-nanometer program,” Gelsinger said. “I am confident that the majority of our 2023 products will be manufactured internally. At the same time, given the breadth of our portfolio, it’s likely that we will expand our use of external foundries for certain technologies and products.”

On Thursday’s call, Swan said the decision to outsource production of Intel’s latest central processing unit would be left until after Gelsinger formally takes over. Intel is considering outsourcing some of its most advanced chip to TSMC, and possibly Samsung.

Intel has already chosen to outsource the production of new graphics-processing chips to TSMC, and the two companies have been in negotiations to further strengthen their relationship, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Swan visited TSMC in December last year to discuss potential options, one source told the WSJ.

Intel’s latest chips use 14 nm and 10 nm processes while TSMC and Samsung are now using a 5 nm process. The smaller the process, the higher number of transistors that can be squeezed onto one chip, which increases computing power and efficiency.

Intel
TSMC
Samsung
Intel TSMC outsourcing

RELATED ARTICLES

MediaTek taps TSMC 6-nanometer tech for new flagship 5G phone chips
MediaTek taps TSMC 6-nanometer tech for new flagship 5G phone chips
2021/01/20 19:30
Taiwan’s TSMC a key player shaping world in 2021: The Economist
Taiwan’s TSMC a key player shaping world in 2021: The Economist
2021/01/20 13:11
Taiwan’s TSMC to boost capital expenditure to record US$28 billion
Taiwan’s TSMC to boost capital expenditure to record US$28 billion
2021/01/15 13:48
Intel discusses outsourcing chips with Taiwan’s TSMC and Samsung
Intel discusses outsourcing chips with Taiwan’s TSMC and Samsung
2021/01/11 17:32
Taiwan shares close at new high; TSMC also hits new high
Taiwan shares close at new high; TSMC also hits new high
2021/01/09 11:00

Updated : 2021-01-22 12:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979