Northern Taiwan hospital fully evacuated amid Covid cluster

33rd Chemical Warfare Group soldiers deployed to carry out disinfection of areas around Taoyuan General Hospital. 33rd Chemical Warfare Group soldiers deployed to carry out disinfection of areas around Taoyuan General Hospital. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A hospital in northern Taiwan that was the site of an Wuhan coronavirus cluster infection of 10 cases on Thursday (Jan. 21) completed evacuation procedures.

On Thursday, Mayor Cheng Wen-tsang (鄭文燦) announced that the mass evacuation of patients and staff from Taoyuan General Hospital had been completed so that the facility could be completely disinfected. That day, 36 officers and enlisted men from the Army's 33rd Chemical Warfare Group and 30 workers from the Taoyuan Department of Environmental Protection were dispatched to conduct a thorough disinfection of communities surrounding the hospital.



Taoyuan Mayor Chen Wen-tsang (center left). (CNA photo)

Cheng stated that there are 11 hospitals in Taoyuan that can treat confirmed coronavirus cases or house patients who require hospital isolation, reported CNA. Out of the over 800 confirmed cases in Taiwan so far, 223, 25.7 percent, have been hospitalized in Taoyuan.

Of the hospitalized coronavirus patients in the city, Taoyuan General Hospital had been treating 114, or more than half. "The hospital is under great pressure and shoulders a heavy burden. We need to give them firm support," said Cheng.



Troops from 33rd Chemical Warfare Group on the march. (CNA photo)

Based on an investigation announced by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Jan. 20), 1,100 high-risk patients who have been discharged or transferred to other hospitals between Jan. 6 and 19 and those accompanying them have been told to enter home isolation. They will be tested for the coronavirus before their isolation period ends.

Cheng stated that this is a major undertaking, with health department employees working well into the evening, but that the city government will soon complete the task at hand.

The Taoyuan health department that day also announced that a comprehensive disinfection was carried out on community roadways around the hospital, including around the boroughs of Longshan, Longshou, and Longxiangli in Taoyuan District and Gaocheng, Gaoming, and Youngfeng in Bade District.



Taoyuan Department of Environmental Protection worker spraying disinfectant. (CNA photo)



