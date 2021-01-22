Taxi services in greater Taipei subject to Lunar New Year surcharge

Taxi services in Greater Taipei will charge more during Lunar New Year holiday. (New Taipei Government photo) Taxi services in Greater Taipei will charge more during Lunar New Year holiday. (New Taipei Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taxi services in Taipei, New Taipei, and Keelung will charge more than usual during the Lunar New Year holiday, the New Taipei Transportation Department announced Thursday (Jan. 21).

According to Transportation Management Section Director Lin Shiqin (林詩欽), passengers will be asked to pay an NT$20 (US$0.70) surcharge per journey from Feb. 7-16 and an additional NT$20 for services between 11 p.m.- 6 a.m. The extra fee will be automatically added to fares on the taximeter.

Lin reminded passengers to ask for a receipt when taking a taxi and to report drivers who seek to overcharge by calling the "1999 citizen hotline." She said drivers who violate the fare agreement will be subject to penalties according to the Highway Act.

The transportation department also urged taxi drivers and passengers to wear a face mask and comply with epidemic prevention measures. It added that people who experience fever or other potential coronavirus symptoms should avoid taking public transportation and seek medical attention immediately, reported New Talk.