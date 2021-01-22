Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ware carries Morgan State past D-III St. Mary’s (Md.) 99-41

By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 09:44
Ware carries Morgan State past D-III St. Mary’s (Md.) 99-41

BALTIMORE (AP) — De’Torrion Ware scored 23 points as Morgan State routed St. Mary’s (MD) 99-41 on Thursday night. Sharone Wright added 20 points for the Bears.

Ware hit 10 of 13 shots. Wright also had nine assists and eight rebounds.

Malik Miller had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Morgan State (7-4). Troy Baxter added 10 points.

Morgan State posted a season-high 28 assists on 42 field goals. Meanwhile, the Bears forced a season-high 27 turnovers, scoring 28 points on the other end.

Daryn Alexander had 14 points for the Division-III Seahawks.

Morgan State's scheduled Saturday game against Howard University has been postponed by COVID-19 concerns in the Howard program.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-22 11:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979