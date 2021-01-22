PolyU to roll out International Summer School 2021

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 22 January 2021 - The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) is rolling out the International Summer School between 19 July and 16 August 2021. It is a five-week summer programme on the PolyU campus that offers an array of credit-bearing subjects and educational activities for students from different parts of the world to study, learn and explore Hong Kong. The summer programme is now open for applications until 28 February 2021. The delivery mode will be confirmed in early April 2020.









Enrol in the PolyU International Summer School 2021 to gain a rewarding and fun-filled experience.

PolyU's International Summer School offers a diversified range of intellectually stimulating subjects in three thematic academic areas, namely "Chinese Language, Culture and Society", "Design, Innovation and Technology", and "Business, Entrepreneurship and Global Leadership". Participants can earn credits by attending distinctive courses taught by PolyU professors. They can also select some interesting and experiential classes like Wine Tasting, Elementary Cantonese, Japanese Culture, Artificial Intelligence and Science Fiction.

The summer programme furthermore provides ample opportunities for the students to participate in various local field trips and cultural exchange activities like Chinese Kung Fu and calligraphy classes that enable them to discover the vibrancy and diversity of Hong Kong.

With the aim of helping the overseas participants blend into the local life and culture, PolyU has a unique Buddy Programme that matches incoming International Summer School participants with PolyU students, thus encouraging intercultural communication between PolyU students and the global community.

The PolyU Leadership Academy is also on offer from 5 June to 10 July 2021. It is a pioneering international education and exchange scheme which aims to instruct students on issues of civic responsibility and leadership through PolyU's well-structured Service-Learning programmes. Participating students will join one of the current service-learning subjects: "Community engagement through expressive textile arts and fashion" or "Technology Beyond Borders: Service Learning across Cultural, Ethnic and Community Lines", in which they will learn about the challenges faced by their target community and acquire relevant knowledge and skills through an innovative service project.

Since the inception of the PolyU International Summer School in 2016, PolyU has received a lot of positive feedback from previous participants. A student from the United Kingdom applauded that the classes were very well taught and engaging: "It also gave me the chance to connect with many people, both locals and foreigners, and the possibility to learn from new experiences, knowledge and cultures. I felt like I was able to fully immerse myself in the city and university life in Hong Kong." To learn more about what previous participants feel about the PolyU summer programme, please visit: https://www.polyu.edu.hk/summerschool/about-us/sharings-from-participants/

For more details about the PolyU International Summer School, please visit: https://www.polyu.edu.hk/summerschool/.

About PolyU

While boasting a proud history of over 80 years, PolyU is a vibrant and aspiring university with a forward-looking vision and mission. Committed to building a talent pipeline and research strength for advancing the development of Hong Kong, the Nation and the world, PolyU provides the best holistic education to nurture future-ready global citizens and socially responsible leaders, conducts high-impact interdisciplinary research, and proactively transfers knowledge to create value and build impact. We embrace internationalisation and engage the Nation for education and research through strategic partnerships and collaborations.

With "Opening Minds. Shaping the Future" as our brand promise, the University is currently offering more than 160 taught programmes in six faculties and two schools, engaging in 3,200 exciting research projects, and collaborating with over 660 institutions overseas and in the Chinese mainland on a wide variety of initiatives. We have over 400,000 alumni around the globe and currently 28,000 students.

PolyU website: www.polyu.edu.hk