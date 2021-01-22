Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 09:08
Travelers, Beazer rise; United Airlines, Healthpeak fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

ACI Worldwide Inc., up $1.87 to $40.50

The payment systems company is considering options including a sale, according to media reports.

Baker Hughes Co., down 34 cents to $22.55

The oilfield services company's fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Apple Inc., up $4.84 to $136.87

The iPhone maker is developing a virtual reality headset device, according to media reports.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $2.59 to $42.59

The airline reported a sharper fourth-quarter loss than Wall Street expected and warned of weak revenue in the first quarter.

Beazer Homes USA Inc., up 94 cents to $19.30

Homebuilders made gains after a report showed U.S. home construction jumped 5.8% in December to a 14-year high.

Healthpeak Properties Inc., down 23 cents to $29.93

The company is buying back up to $1.45 billion in senior notes.

Enphase Energy Inc., up $12.69 to $212.09

The solar technology company made gains as a more renewable energy-friendly administration takes over in Washington.

Travelers Companies Inc., up $3.70 to $148.72

The insurer handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Updated : 2021-01-22 11:15 GMT+08:00

