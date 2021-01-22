Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mexico finds 128 Central American migrants in freight truck

By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 08:26
Mexico finds 128 Central American migrants in freight truck

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s National Guard and immigration agents found 128 migrants crammed into the trailer of a freight truck Thursday.

The National Immigration Institute said most of the migrants were from Central America, but did not specify which countries.

The truck was pulled over in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz because the driver was not wearing a seat belt. Guard members then heard people pounding on the sides of the container, calling for help.

Photos of the interior showed a second platform had been fitted inside the freight container to hold more people. The institute said the migrants were being transported in overcrowded conditions.

Mexico has set up a number of immigration checkpoints near the southern border to detect migrant smuggling. The institute said the migrants were given food and water and would be returned to their home countries.

Updated : 2021-01-22 09:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Frontline worker suggests barring all arrivals amid Covid surge in Taiwan
Frontline worker suggests barring all arrivals amid Covid surge in Taiwan