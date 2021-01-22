Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Team UK close to America's Cup challenger series final

By STEVE McMORRAN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/22 08:36
Ineos Team UK, left, leads American Magic during the Prada Cup challengers series on Auckland's Waitemate Harbour, New Zealand, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021....
Ineos Team UK, right, leads Italy's Luna Rossa during the Prada Cup challengers series on Auckland's Waitemate Harbour, New Zealand, Friday, Jan. 15, ...
Team New Zealand yacht, right, and Italy's Luna Rossa compete in the America's Cup World Series on the Hauraki Gulf off Auckland, New Zealand, Saturda...

Ineos Team UK, left, leads American Magic during the Prada Cup challengers series on Auckland's Waitemate Harbour, New Zealand, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021....

Ineos Team UK, right, leads Italy's Luna Rossa during the Prada Cup challengers series on Auckland's Waitemate Harbour, New Zealand, Friday, Jan. 15, ...

Team New Zealand yacht, right, and Italy's Luna Rossa compete in the America's Cup World Series on the Hauraki Gulf off Auckland, New Zealand, Saturda...

British challenger INEOS Team UK stands one win away from a direct path to the final of the America’s Cup challenger series, unsure whether that prize will be a blessing or a curse.

Team UK and Italian challenger Luna Rossa will race each other once on Saturday and again on Sunday in the last round-robin stage of the Prada Cup challengers series at Auckland, New Zealand.

If Team UK wins the first race Saturday or the second on Sunday it will qualify for the final; if Luna Rossa wins both races, the second will count as a tiebreak and the Italian team will progress to the final.

The teams will also each sail a “ghost race” in lieu of scheduled race against the absent United States challenger American Magic. In order to win the point available from those races the teams will have to start a race and sail for a few minutes until race organizers call off the races and award the point.

American Magic, whose race yacht Patriot capsized and was severely damaged while racing against Luna Rossa last weekend, remains in a race against time to be ready for the semifinals beginning next Friday. They will race the second-place team after the weekend’s two races in the semifinal repechage.

U.S. skipper Terry Hutchinson said in a radio interview Friday American Magic is confident repairs will completed by the pressing deadline.

“We know we’re racing this time next week,” Hutchinson said. “The timeline is what it is and sitting here today we’re in a reasonably good spot to get the boat out on the water. Our goal is to get this thing back out on the water and make what happened last week a distant memory and get back into racing.”

Team UK skipper Ben Ainslie said there are advantages and disadvantages in being the team that goes directly to the final. The successful team gains time to develop and improve its boat before the semifinal but misses out on the intense racing that likely will take place between the semifinalists.

“There’s a lot on the line for both teams in terms of getting that direct route through to the finals,” Ainslie said. “Obviously it buys you quite a bit of time in terms of making further upgrades to the boat.

“It buys you time and we all now in this game time is everything. The flexibility to make upgrade to the boat. Some upgrades might be an overnight job, some might take two, three, four days. So it gives you the opportunity to change a few things which you otherwise might not get the chance.

Ainslie said the lack of racing for the finalist is an issue teams will have to confront.

“Ultimately you will have a three-week window where you’re not doing intense racing,” he said. “When we put these boats around the racecourse on our own and try and simulate practice using chase boats or in the simulator you’ve got to trade that off against the development gains you think you might be able to make."

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-22 09:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Frontline worker suggests barring all arrivals amid Covid surge in Taiwan
Frontline worker suggests barring all arrivals amid Covid surge in Taiwan