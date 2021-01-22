Alexa
Ex-Cardinals coach Wilks new defensive coordinator at Mizzou

By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 07:54
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Steve Wilks is returning to coaching as the defensive coordinator at Missouri.

Wilks, who was hired by Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz on Thursday, took last year off after spending the previous 14 seasons in the NFL. The stint was highlighted by a year as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and time on the staffs of the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers when those teams made the Super Bowl.

Wilks is taking over for Ryan Walters, who left the Tigers for the same job at Illinois.

Wilks most recently served as defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns. He also has ties to the current Missouri staff in Charlie Harbison, who coached the defensive backs for him in Arizona and has the same job with the Tigers.

Updated : 2021-01-22 09:47 GMT+08:00

