Maluach carries New Mexico over San Jose St. 67-51

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Makuach Maluach had a season-high 25 points as New Mexico defeated San Jose State 67-51 on Thursday.

The game was played at the home of Dixie State due to COVID-19 concerns in New Mexico. The lobos have been based in St. George, Utah, since playing the Thunderbirds on Jan. 13. So far they have played all games on the road but after facing the Spartans again on Saturday the Lobos have been cleared to return to practice in Albuquerque.

Rod Brown had 15 points for New Mexico (5-8, 1-8 Mountain West Conference). Kurt Wegscheider added six rebounds.

San Jose State totaled 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Ralph Agee had 14 points for the Spartans (2-11, 0-9), whose losing streak reached five games. Jalen Dalcourt added 10 points. Caleb Simmons had six rebounds.

