Late Parma own goal sees Lazio reach Italian Cup quarters

Milinkovic Sergej Savic of Lazio, left, in action with Giacomo Ricci of Parma, during their Italian Cup, quarterfinal soccer match between Lazio and P... Milinkovic Sergej Savic of Lazio, left, in action with Giacomo Ricci of Parma, during their Italian Cup, quarterfinal soccer match between Lazio and Parma, at the Rome Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

Lazio's Vedat Muriqi, left, and Parma's Daan Dierckx, compete for the ball during the Italian Cup, quarterfinal soccer match between Lazio and Parma, ... Lazio's Vedat Muriqi, left, and Parma's Daan Dierckx, compete for the ball during the Italian Cup, quarterfinal soccer match between Lazio and Parma, at the Rome Olympic Stadium Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

Marco Parolo, centre right, scores the first goal of the game against Parma, during their Italian Cup, quarterfinal soccer match between Lazio and Par... Marco Parolo, centre right, scores the first goal of the game against Parma, during their Italian Cup, quarterfinal soccer match between Lazio and Parma, at the Rome Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

Lazio's Vedat Muriqi, center left, competes for the ball during the Italian Cup, quarterfinal soccer match between Lazio and Parma, at the Rome Olympi... Lazio's Vedat Muriqi, center left, competes for the ball during the Italian Cup, quarterfinal soccer match between Lazio and Parma, at the Rome Olympic Stadium Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

Marco Parolo, centre, celebrates scoring the first goal of the game against Parma, during their Italian Cup, quarterfinal soccer match between Lazio a... Marco Parolo, centre, celebrates scoring the first goal of the game against Parma, during their Italian Cup, quarterfinal soccer match between Lazio and Parma, at the Rome Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

ROME (AP) — A late own goal by Parma goalkeeper Simone Colombi sent Lazio to the Italian Cup quarterfinals with a 2-1 win on Thursday.

Lazio will next play Atalanta in Bergamo on Jan. 27.

The match appeared to be heading for extra time when, in the final minute, Vedat Muriqi’s header came off the base of the right post and went in off Colombi.

Muriqi hit the post in the first half too, as did Andreas Pereira, moments before Lazio eventually took the lead in the 23rd minute when Marco Parolo headed in Pereira’s cross.

Parma could have leveled in the 72nd but Valentin Mihăilă fired off the crossbar from point-blank range.

Mihăilă did get the equalizer seven minutes from time when a through ball caught the Lazio defense napping and the Romanian beat goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha one-on-one to lift the ball into the bottom right corner.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports