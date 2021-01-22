Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/22 06:11
Stocks drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street Thursday as the earnings reporting season for U.S. companies ramped into higher gear.

The S&P 500 edged up just one point, enough to mark another record high. The Dow and other market measures fell, as did most stocks.

Traders bid up shares in Big Tech stocks, including Apple, Amazon and Facebook. Those gains helped outweigh losses in energy stocks, banks and elsewhere. Stocks in smaller companies, which have led the way higher this year, gave up some of their recent gains.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 1.22 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,853.07.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 12.37 points, or less than 0.1%, to 31,176.01.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 73.67 points, or 0.6%, to 13,530.91.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 19.20 points, or 0.9%, to 2,141.42.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 84.82 points, or 2.3%.

The Dow is up 361.75 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 532.41 points, or 4.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 18.22 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 97 points, or 2.6%.

The Dow is up 569.53 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 642.63 points, or 5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 166.57 points, or 8.4%.

Updated : 2021-01-22 08:18 GMT+08:00

