Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten EPL home run ended by Burnley

By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 06:00
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten streak at Anfield in the Premier League ended with a 1-0 loss to Burnley on Thursday.

Ashley Barnes scored from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute after the forward was brought down by goalkeeper Alisson Becker as Burnley became the first team to win in the league at Anfield since April 2017.

It was Burnley's first win at Liverpool since 1974 and it leaves Jürgen Klopp's side six points behind leader Manchester United halfway through its title defense, having not scored in four successive games.

Updated : 2021-01-22 08:17 GMT+08:00

