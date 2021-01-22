New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|128.50
|Up
|1.20
|Mar
|125.80
|127.30
|124.75
|126.45
|Up
|1.25
|May
|128.30
|129.30
|126.90
|128.50
|Up
|1.20
|Jul
|130.15
|131.15
|128.80
|130.40
|Up
|1.20
|Sep
|132.00
|132.95
|130.55
|132.15
|Up
|1.15
|Dec
|133.55
|134.80
|132.90
|134.15
|Up
|1.10
|Mar
|135.85
|136.55
|134.75
|135.95
|Up
|1.10
|May
|136.65
|137.15
|136.00
|136.75
|Up
|1.10
|Jul
|137.30
|137.75
|136.70
|137.40
|Up
|1.05
|Sep
|138.25
|138.25
|137.35
|138.05
|Up
|1.10
|Dec
|139.00
|139.00
|138.10
|138.80
|Up
|1.05
|Mar
|138.90
|139.70
|138.90
|139.65
|Up
|1.00
|May
|140.30
|Up
|1.00
|Jul
|140.80
|Up
|1.00
|Sep
|141.25
|Up
|1.00
|Dec
|142.50
|Up
|1.00