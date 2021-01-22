Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 04:19
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 128.50 Up 1.20
Mar 125.80 127.30 124.75 126.45 Up 1.25
May 128.30 129.30 126.90 128.50 Up 1.20
Jul 130.15 131.15 128.80 130.40 Up 1.20
Sep 132.00 132.95 130.55 132.15 Up 1.15
Dec 133.55 134.80 132.90 134.15 Up 1.10
Mar 135.85 136.55 134.75 135.95 Up 1.10
May 136.65 137.15 136.00 136.75 Up 1.10
Jul 137.30 137.75 136.70 137.40 Up 1.05
Sep 138.25 138.25 137.35 138.05 Up 1.10
Dec 139.00 139.00 138.10 138.80 Up 1.05
Mar 138.90 139.70 138.90 139.65 Up 1.00
May 140.30 Up 1.00
Jul 140.80 Up 1.00
Sep 141.25 Up 1.00
Dec 142.50 Up 1.00

Updated : 2021-01-22 06:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Frontline worker suggests barring all arrivals amid Covid surge in Taiwan
Frontline worker suggests barring all arrivals amid Covid surge in Taiwan