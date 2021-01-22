Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP source: Astros agree to $7M, 2-year deal with Castro

By KRISTIE RIEKEN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/22 03:27
AP source: Astros agree to $7M, 2-year deal with Castro

HOUSTON (AP) — Catcher Jason Castro has agreed to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not been announced. The agreement is pending completion of a successful physical.

This will be Castro’s second stint with the team after he was selected in the first round of the 2008 amateur draft by the Astros and spent his first six MLB seasons with the team.

The 33-year-old gives Houston another veteran catcher to play behind starter Martín Maldonado.

Castro played for both the Angels and the Padres last season where he appeared in 27 games and hit .188 with two homers and nine RBIs. He spent the previous three seasons with the Twins where he played 208 games and hit .229.

Castro had his best years with the Astros where he 617 games and was named to the All-Star game in 2013. He hit .232 with 62 homers and 212 RBIs in his six seasons in Houston.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-22 05:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Frontline worker suggests barring all arrivals amid Covid surge in Taiwan
Frontline worker suggests barring all arrivals amid Covid surge in Taiwan