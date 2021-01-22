Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Hornets starting C Cody Zeller ready to return to action

By STEVE REED , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/22 03:25
Hornets starting C Cody Zeller ready to return to action

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hornets starting center Cody Zeller is expected to return to action Friday night against the Chicago Bulls after missing four weeks with a broken bone in his left hand.

Zeller went through a scrimmage on Wednesday and coach James Borrego on Thursday listed him as probable for the game.

The 7-foot center will not be on a minutes restriction.

Zeller said Thursday that he had no problems in the scrimmage and is ready to play. Given the injury is to his left non-shooting hand, he said he's not worried about his shot but added his concerns are “mostly catching a pass and rebounding. But it has felt good so far and I’m excited to get back out there.”

Zeller was injured in Charlotte's season opener on Dec. 23 and has not played since. The Hornets are 6-7 without Zeller in the lineup, and have been repeatedly been outrebound by the opposition.

It's unclear if Zeller will replace Bismack Biyombo in the starting lineup or come off the bench.

Charlotte (6-8) has lost its last three games.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-22 05:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Frontline worker suggests barring all arrivals amid Covid surge in Taiwan
Frontline worker suggests barring all arrivals amid Covid surge in Taiwan