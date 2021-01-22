Alexa
US forward Sebastian Soto recalled by British club Norwich

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/22 02:57
American forward Sebastian Soto was recalled to Norwich of the second-tier English Championship on Thursday from his loan to Telstar of the Dutch second tier.

The 20-year-old from Carlsbad, California, has seven goals in 12 appearances or Telstar this season.

Soto scored twice in his U.S. national team debut against Panama in November and also appeared in December's match against El Salvador.

Norwich said his recall is subject to confirmation of a British work permit. Norwich leads the League Championship with 53 points, seven ahead of second-place Swansea.

Updated : 2021-01-22 03:45 GMT+08:00

