NHL Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 00:45
All Times EST

NHL East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Washington 4 3 0 1 7 15 13 0-0-0 3-0-1 3-0-1
Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 15 11 3-1-0 0-0-0 3-1-0
New Jersey 3 2 0 1 5 8 7 1-0-1 1-0-0 2-0-1
N.Y. Islanders 3 2 1 0 4 5 5 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-1-0
Boston 3 1 1 1 3 4 5 0-0-0 1-1-1 1-1-1
N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 8 8 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-2-0
Buffalo 4 1 3 0 2 11 12 0-2-0 1-1-0 1-3-0
Pittsburgh 4 1 3 0 2 13 18 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-3-0
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0
Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0
Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 10 7 2-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0
Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6 0-0-0 2-1-0 2-1-0
Detroit 4 2 2 0 4 9 10 2-2-0 0-0-0 2-2-0
Columbus 4 1 2 1 3 8 13 0-0-0 1-2-1 1-2-1
Chicago 4 0 3 1 1 9 20 0-0-0 0-3-1 0-3-1
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 4 4 0 0 8 16 7 4-0-0 0-0-0 4-0-0
Minnesota 4 3 1 0 6 11 9 0-0-0 3-1-0 3-1-0
St. Louis 4 2 1 1 5 10 15 1-0-1 1-1-0 2-1-1
Colorado 3 2 1 0 4 12 6 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0
San Jose 4 2 2 0 4 13 14 0-0-0 2-2-0 2-2-0
Arizona 4 1 2 1 3 12 16 1-0-1 0-2-0 1-2-1
Anaheim 4 1 2 1 3 6 10 1-1-0 0-1-1 1-2-1
Los Angeles 3 0 1 2 2 8 11 0-1-2 0-0-0 0-1-2
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Montreal 4 2 0 2 6 17 13 0-0-0 2-0-2 2-0-2
Toronto 5 3 2 0 6 15 15 2-1-0 1-1-0 3-2-0
Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6 2-0-0 0-0-1 2-0-1
Winnipeg 3 2 1 0 4 9 9 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-1-0
Edmonton 5 2 3 0 4 13 16 1-3-0 1-0-0 2-3-0
Vancouver 5 2 3 0 4 15 21 1-0-0 1-3-0 2-3-0
Ottawa 3 1 1 1 3 10 10 1-1-1 0-0-0 1-1-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton 3, Toronto 1

San Jose 2, St. Louis 1, SO

Minnesota 3, Anaheim 2

Vegas 5, Arizona 2

Vancouver 6, Montreal 5, SO

Thursday's Games

Florida at Carolina, ppd

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Carolina, ppd

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Updated : 2021-01-22 02:13 GMT+08:00

