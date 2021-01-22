All Times EST

NHL East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 4 3 0 1 7 15 13 Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 15 11 New Jersey 3 2 0 1 5 8 7 N.Y. Islanders 3 2 1 0 4 5 5 Boston 3 1 1 1 3 4 5 N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 8 8 Buffalo 4 1 3 0 2 11 12 Pittsburgh 4 1 3 0 2 13 18

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6 Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 10 7 Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6 Detroit 4 2 2 0 4 9 10 Columbus 4 1 2 1 3 8 13 Chicago 4 0 3 1 1 9 20 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 4 4 0 0 8 16 7 Minnesota 4 3 1 0 6 11 9 St. Louis 4 2 1 1 5 10 15 Colorado 3 2 1 0 4 12 6 San Jose 4 2 2 0 4 13 14 Arizona 4 1 2 1 3 12 16 Anaheim 4 1 2 1 3 6 10 Los Angeles 3 0 1 2 2 8 11

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Montreal 4 2 0 2 6 17 13 Toronto 5 3 2 0 6 15 15 Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6 Winnipeg 3 2 1 0 4 9 9 Edmonton 5 2 3 0 4 13 16 Vancouver 5 2 3 0 4 15 21 Ottawa 3 1 1 1 3 10 10

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton 3, Toronto 1

San Jose 2, St. Louis 1, SO

Minnesota 3, Anaheim 2

Vegas 5, Arizona 2

Vancouver 6, Montreal 5, SO

Thursday's Games

Florida at Carolina, ppd

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Carolina, ppd

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.