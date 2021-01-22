Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 00:46
Through Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Mark Stone Vegas 4 2 5 7 6 0 0 0 2 8 25.0
Jack Eichel Buffalo 4 0 6 6 -1 0 0 0 0 11 0.0
Taylor Hall Buffalo 4 1 5 6 -1 0 1 0 0 10 10.0
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 5 1 5 6 3 0 1 0 1 15 6.7
Jeff Petry Montreal 4 2 4 6 4 0 1 0 0 10 20.0
Jack Hughes New Jersey 3 2 4 6 3 0 0 0 0 7 28.6
John Tavares Toronto 5 3 3 6 1 2 3 0 0 18 16.7
Connor McDavid Edmonton 5 3 3 6 -1 6 1 0 1 21 14.3
Mitchell Marner Toronto 5 3 3 6 1 6 0 0 1 8 37.5
Tomas Hertl San Jose 4 3 3 6 -3 2 2 0 0 8 37.5
Travis Konecny Philadelphia 4 4 2 6 5 0 1 0 1 9 44.4
Quinn Hughes Vancouver 5 0 5 5 -5 4 0 0 0 17 0.0
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 3 1 4 5 2 0 1 0 0 11 9.1
Jakob Chychrun Arizona 4 1 4 5 1 4 0 0 1 12 8.3
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 2 2 3 5 3 0 1 0 0 9 22.2
William Nylander Toronto 5 2 3 5 -2 2 1 0 0 8 25.0
Kevin Hayes Philadelphia 4 2 3 5 3 0 0 0 0 10 20.0
Andrei Svechnikov Carolina 3 3 2 5 2 2 1 0 0 7 42.9
Bo Horvat Vancouver 5 3 2 5 -1 0 2 0 0 15 20.0
Brock Boeser Vancouver 5 4 1 5 0 4 1 0 1 13 30.8

Updated : 2021-01-22 02:11 GMT+08:00

