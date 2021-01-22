Alexa
Negro Leagues roots: Kansas City T-Bones renamed Monarchs

By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 00:32
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City T-Bones of the independent American Association are being renamed the Kansas City Monarchs after the team that played in the Negro Leagues.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum signed a licensing agreement with Mark Brandmeyer’s MaxFun Entertainment, owner of the minor league team.

The original Monarchs were founded in 1924 and won the first Negro League World Series in 1920. The team played in the Negro National League from 1920-31 and the Negro American League from 1937-61, with independent stints from 1932-36 and 1962-65.

“This exciting partnership celebrates Kansas City’s rich baseball heritage and becomes an important extension of the work we’re doing to educate the public about the history of the Negro Leagues,” Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Bob Kendrick said in a statement Thursday.

“We are thrilled that the proud legacy of the great Kansas City Monarchs will take the field again and look forward to sharing our story through a myriad of opportunities made possible through this historic alliance.”

A museum satellite exhibit is planned to travel with the team, which intends to establish a Monarchs youth academy for baseball and softball.

Updated : 2021-01-22 02:11 GMT+08:00

