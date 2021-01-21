Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Government charges former Bermuda premier with corruption

By DÁNICA COTO , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/21 23:15
FILE - In this June 11, 2009 file photo, Bermuda's Prime Minister Ewart Brown gives a news conference in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brown, a physician who se...

FILE - In this June 11, 2009 file photo, Bermuda's Prime Minister Ewart Brown gives a news conference in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brown, a physician who se...

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Bermuda’s former premier, Ewart Brown, has been charged with 13 counts of corruption in an alleged multimillion-dollar scheme that spans at least a decade and involves a U.S.-based hospital.

Brown, a physician who led the British territory from 2006 to 2010, will plead not guilty, his attorney, Jerome Lynch, told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Local prosecutors accuse Brown of receiving millions of dollars from 2001 to 2010 via an agreement with Lahey Clinic, a Massachusetts-based hospital.

Bermuda's government had filed a U.S. federal court lawsuit accusing the hospital of bribing Brown via so-called consulting fees, but a U.S. judge dismissed that case.

Brown also is accused of illegally receiving more than $350,000 in donations for the Progressive Labor Party and the Bermuda Health Foundation from 2007 to 2010.

The former leader said in a statement that he was neither surprised nor intimidated by what he called “specious charges” that he said are the culmination of “a ten-year, ten-million-dollar witch-hunt” that he alleged was racially motivated.

“I am innocent,” he said. “The objective of my enemies is to emasculate me and ruin me financially.”

Brown was not required to enter a plea after officials charged him on Wednesday. His next court hearing is in April.

It is the first time in recent history that a former Bermuda premier has faced such charges, although similar cases have occurred elsewhere in the Caribbean.

Updated : 2021-01-22 00:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Frontline worker suggests barring all arrivals amid Covid surge in Taiwan
Frontline worker suggests barring all arrivals amid Covid surge in Taiwan